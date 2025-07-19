9 children have fallen out of windows in Snohomish County in 2025

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish County is now up to nine children who have fallen from windows this year.

Last week, it was reported that two children had fallen out of windows in the county within the span of one week.

Some of the children who have fallen have been as young as two years old. Luckily, all of them have surived.

South County fire says injuires from these falls can be serious.

Last year, the county had a record 21 falls, including two deadly ones.

“Remember that screens are built to keep bugs out; they’re not strong enough to withstand the weight of a child,” said Christie Veley with South County Fire.

One way to keep children safe is install window stops (sometimes called “locks”) to prevent the window from opening more than 4 inches.

Other things to remember:

• Keep windows closed and locked when not in use.

• Actively supervise children at all times, especially around windows.

Free window stops are available thanks to grant funding for South County Fire. You can request one here.

