Protecting kids against window falls

South County firefighters are warning families to keep young kids away from open windows, and when they’re closed, make sure they’re locked.

“Keep your window from opening any more than four inches, that’s really the safest thing you can do, and again, move the furniture away from windows and actively supervise kids when they’re around windows,” said Christie Veley with South County Fire.

Snohomish County confirmed that eight kids have fallen out of windows so far this year, some as young as 2 years old. Luckily, all of them have survived so far.

Last year, the county had a record 21 falls, including two deadly ones.

“Remember that screens are built to keep bugs out; they’re not strong enough to withstand the weight of a child,” added Veley.

Veley says many of the falls happen in newer townhomes with second and third-story bedrooms, like the one Adam Mauch’s family has in Everett.

“My daughter has a friend in her room right now, which is the third floor, just make sure you have these conversations, now, let’s keep yourself safe, but also make sure you keep your friends accountable as well,” explained Mauch.

“We really want to emphasize that this can happen to anybody, even the most attentive parents,” said Veley.

Window stops and window locks are also encouraged as simple, inexpensive ways to keep kids safe.

