87-year-old killed in Cherry Hill house fire

SEATTLE — An 87-year-old woman pulled from a house fire in Seattle’s Cherry Hill neighborhood has died.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on 20th Ave., near the Garfield Playfield.

Crews were able to get the fire out in about 10 minutes.

Firefighters pulled a woman from the home and tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of her death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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