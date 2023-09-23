84 Street in Lake Stevens closed for homicide investigation

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — The Snohomish Sheriff’s Office has closed 84 Street Northeast in Lake Stevens while they investigate a homicide.

The road is expected to stay closed for several hours according to a social media post made by the Sheriff’s Office around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies believe that there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story and more updates will follow.

84th Street NE is closed in Lake Stevens for a homicide investigation. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. There are no outstanding suspects and we do not believe there is any danger to the public. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) September 23, 2023

