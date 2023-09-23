Local

84 Street in Lake Stevens closed for homicide investigation

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — The Snohomish Sheriff’s Office has closed 84 Street Northeast in Lake Stevens while they investigate a homicide.

The road is expected to stay closed for several hours according to a social media post made by the Sheriff’s Office around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies believe that there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story and more updates will follow.

