SALKUM, Wash. — An 80-year-old was killed in a crash near Salkum, which is southwest of Centralia, on March 15, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said in a release.

The WSP said Donald Bell of Rainier, WA was driving westbound on State Route 12 when his Ford Ranger pickup truck hit a ditch, rolled, and landed on its roof.

Troopers say Bell was allegedly under the influence of drugs or alcohol and the crash was caused by speeding.

©2025 Cox Media Group