8 injured in East Queen Anne morning crash

SEATTLE — Eight people were taken to the hospital following a crash on Westlake Avenue North early Sunday morning.

At around 2:10 a.m., an Accura sedan was reported to be racing another car going south when it crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding with a Ford Explorer head-on, according to the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad.

The Seattle Fire Department says the driver and passenger of the car seen racing were trapped and crews had to remove the roof of the car to rescue them.

The driver of that car appeared to be impaired, according to Seattle Police.

In total, three were in critical condition and five were reported in stable condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

All eight patients were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

