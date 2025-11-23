8 arrested after drug, illegal fishing, and fire hazard investigation

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says that eight people were arrested after serving a drug-related search warrant in Bremerton.

The search led to the KCOS investigators seizing drugs, stolen property, and a gun from the house on the 1700 block of Seabeck Highway.

But that isn’t where the illegal activity ended.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers were called in to investigate illegal fish harvesting from the nearby Salmon Creek.

Later, the Kitsap County Fire Marshal was called in to look at the home to determine if it was a fire hazard, as it had structures and RVs on the property.

The suspects were arrested and booked in jail on various warrants and drug-related charges.

©2025 Cox Media Group