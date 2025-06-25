$79M mansion hits market, could go down as WA’s most expensive home sale

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A lakefront mansion in Bellevue that just hit the market may go down as the priciest property ever sold in Washington history.

The online listing gives no address, but the price tag is $79,000,000.

The property includes sweeping views of Lake Washington, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an elevator, a lakeside pavilion, and a 10,000+ bottle wine cellar.

Triptych mansion could go down as Washington’s most expensive home sale

Described as a “one-of-a-kind presence on Lake Washington,” the mansion is known as Triptych, named after an artwork that’s divided into three sections.

Designed by renowned architect Tom Kundig, the home was built in 2016. Kundig founded the Seattle-based firm Olson Kundig in 1996 and graduated from the University of Washington.

The Seattle Times notes his designs include the Burke Museum on the UW campus, “an expansion of Seattle’s St. Mark’s Cathedral and a renovation of the Space Needle.”

According to The Seattle Times, there has been only one homeowner since the property was built.

As the listing’s description states, “Triptych offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an eminently livable, architecturally significant Tom Kundig masterpiece in an unmatched setting.”

Read more of Aaron Granillo’s stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group