77-year-old woman missing after leaving Overlake Hospital, last seen in Redmond

A 77-year-old woman has been missing since late Tuesday night. She was last seen in Redmond.

According to the Redmond Police Department (RPD) and the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Cynthia Myers got into an Uber at around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in Bellevue, heading to Redmond. She was allegedly accidentally released from Overlake Hospital before she got in the Uber.

Myers was dropped off at 1:57 a.m. in the 17700 block of NE 78th Place in Redmond near the Hampton Inn and Suites, but she never checked in, according to the hotel.

An at-risk/missing person alert was issued for Myers by WSP.

Myer is 5 feet, 5 inches tall with grey and light brown-colored hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and blue beanie, a light tan long-sleeve coat, dark grey sweatpants, black leather boots with fur trim, and a burgundy cross-body purse.

Silver Alert - Myers - Renton, WA - ACTIVATE pic.twitter.com/4dt7FKGktV — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) November 5, 2025

“If you see Cynthia or have any information on her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 immediately,” the Redmond Police Department stated. “Redmond Police are actively assisting in the search. Please share to help bring Cynthia home safely.”

