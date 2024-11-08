Bellevue PD looking for SUV involved in hit-and-run crash leaving 71-year-old injured

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Detectives with the Bellevue Police Department are investigating after a 71-year-old woman who was struck and injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening.

According to a post on Facebook from the department Thursday afternoon, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a 71-year-old woman was involved in a crash with a dark-colored SUV in the 1600 block of 156th Avenue NorthEast in Bellevue’s Colonial Square neighborhood.

Police said the woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may know more about the SUV involved in the hit-and-run or its driver to call the City of Bellevue’s non-emergency line at 425-577-5656.

There were no further details regarding the incident to provide at this time.





