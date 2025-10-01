70-year-old pinned between elevator and floor in Seattle apartment

SEATTLE — A 70-year-old is recovering after she was pinned between an elevator and the floor inside a Chinatown-International District apartment building.

The incident happened last Friday.

Firefighters secured the power, got on top of the elevator, and secured the car with slings to prevent any unwanted movement before they started to disassemble the elevator car.

Once components of the car were removed, firefighters were able to use hydraulic spreaders to open a gap large enough to get the woman out safely.

She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Elevator safety tips from Seattle Fire:

• Watch your step

• Leave closing doors alone

• If doors don’t open, ring the alarm button and wait

• Never try to leave a stalled car; ring the alarm button and call for help

• If there is a fire in the building, use the stairs

©2025 Cox Media Group