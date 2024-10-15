70% of Washington public school students now have access to free meals

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Fewer public school students in Washington are going hungry.

After access to no-cost meals was expanded by the state legislature, 775,000 of Washington’s 1.1 million students can get free meals, according to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).

The OSPI says hungry students are more likely to have trouble learning due to behavioral and attention issues.

We know that students can’t learn when they’re hungry,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “Students are at school for 7 hours per day and meals are part of the school day. We strongly believe that those meals should be provided for free, similar to textbooks and other items that schools provide to support student learning and well-being.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture fully or partially covers the cost of school meals for eligible students. If the USDA doesn’t cover the full amount, schools must absorb the cost or charge students who do not qualify.

Over the last four years – with a focus on elementary students - the legislature has increased the number of students who can get no-cost meals by expanding national programs.

In the 2023–24 school year, 1,269 schools offered free meals. That number has increased to 1,523 schools in the 2024–25 school year.

The OSPI says more students are taking advantage of the school meal programs as the access expands.

In the 2023–24 school year, the number of lunches served at Washington schools newly operating universal meal programs — where all students at the school can get meals free of charge — increased 32% from the previous year, and the number of breakfasts served increased 50%.

“When students participate in universal meal programs, their participation can save their families up to $1,200 per year that they might otherwise be spending on meals during the school day,” said Reykdal. “Especially as we all battle rising inflation and our budgets getting tighter, these programs provide much-needed financial relief to families statewide.”

