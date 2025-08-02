7 suspected cases of tuberculosis reported at Tacoma ICE center; ICE denies claims

TACOMA, Wash. — An immigrant advocacy group says there may be seven cases of tuberculosis (TB) among those being held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma.

These are unconfirmed cases, however, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said it is aware of the complaints.

“We can confirm that the Tacoma Detention Center has 7 suspected TB cases that have started treatment based primarily on imaging and symptoms but to date there are no confirmed positive MTb specimens/cases reported to us here at DOH,” the department said in an email.

The DOH said the facility is required to report confirmed cases of TB based on positive lab reports, or suspected cases of TB where patients have already started treatment based on imaging, symptoms and risk.

Immigrant advocacy group La Resistencia accuses the facility of “inhuamne treatment” and overcrowding.

In a statement to KIRO 7, ICE denied the allegations, saying:

“These accusations are incorrect. Any accusations that detainees are treated inhumanely in any way are categorically false.

ICE is committed to ensuring all those in the agency’s custody reside in safe, secure, and humane environments under appropriate conditions of confinement. In general, ICE continues to review immigration detention facilities nationally, monitoring the quality of life and treatment of detained individuals, while evaluating other factors relevant to the continued operation of each facility.

While some ICE facilities are experiencing temporary crowding due to recent increases in detention populations, ICE is actively implementing measures to manage capacity while maintaining compliance with federal standards and our commitment to humane treatment.

Detainees are treated respectfully, and while in detention are afforded access to such things as recreation, medical care, and nutritionist approved meals."

