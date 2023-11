ARLINGTON, Wash. — Snohomish County deputies are looking for a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease.

The 68-year-old man has been missing since around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

He was last seen in the Arlington area, where he walked away from the 15300 block of State Route 530 Northeast.

He was wearing a beige sweater, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Deputies are searching the area.

If you see the man, you’re asked to call 911.





