64-year-old arrested for alleged sex crimes involving 14-year-old

AUBURN, Wash. — Aubun Police have arrested a 64-year-old Burien resident charged with various alleged felony sex crimes involving a 14-year-old.

The charges range from inappropriate communications with a minor to possession of sexually explicit material involving a minor, the Auburn Police Department (APD) posted on Facebook.

APD says detectives have been investigating the case since April 4th and brought the suspect into custody on Tuesday without incident.

To protect the identity of the victim, APD says they are not releasing further information at this time.

©2025 Cox Media Group