6.0-magnitude quake hits near Anchorage, Alaska; felt near Forks

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck west of Susitna, Alaska, on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 8:11:26 a.m. Alaska Time (11:11:26 a.m. PST).

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was about 14 kilometers west of Susitna, at a depth of approximately 80.4 kilometers below the surface.

Susitna is just west of Anchorage.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the Alaskan quake set off a sensor in Forks, which registered a 3.4M. PNSN would later clarify there was no quake in Forks, but the sensor was alerted due to seismic waveforms.

This alert is false. It was the waveforms from the M6.0 in Alaska. https://t.co/pKl7ilEoCh

There was not earthquake in WA. — PNSN (@PNSN1) November 27, 2025

The depth and magnitude make a damaging tsunami highly unlikely, and as of now no tsunami warnings or advisories have been issued for the Pacific Northwest.

At this time, there are no reports of damage or injuries from Alaska state officials.

Because the quake was located inland — and at a substantial depth — the risk to coastal communities remains minimal.

