6 arrested in undercover drug bust at Hoquiam home

HOQUIAM, Wash. — The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force conducted undercover narcotics buys which ended in the arrest of six people.

On July 9, detectives with the task force acted on a warrant at a home on Grant Street in Hoquiam, off of Emerson Avenue, and conducted “controlled buys of narcotics” from that location.

A controlled buy is an operation used by law enforcement where an informant or an officer go undercover and attempt to buy narcotics from someone they have reason to believe is selling.

A total of six people were arrested in this operation on either drug charges or outstanding warrants.

Their main suspect, a 51-year-old, was arrested for three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and was booked into Grays Harbor County Jail.

Police are also looking to file charges against the main resident of the targeted home for allegedly allowing the “unlawful use of a building for drug purposes,” which is a felony.

©2025 Cox Media Group