5K race celebrates the revitalization of Waterfront Park

The Waterfront 5K in motion Saturday, kicking off Seattle’s revitalized Waterfront Park. The inaugural “Meet Me at Waterfront Park 5K,” presented by Brooks Running. KIRO7 at the race from the ground and the sky.

Saturday’s race was packed with runners taking off along the track route. Organizers say the event is the first major public celebration at the newly redeveloped Pier 62, and participants are invited to walk, jog, or run along the scenic Alaskan Way corridor to help usher in a new era for the city’s central waterfront.

The event is designed to be accessible and festive, with multiple starting waves, a free Kids Dash, live music, food trucks, and a post-race community celebration open to everyone—whether they’re racing or just stopping by.

Race Day Schedule

On Saturday, May 31, packet pickup began at 6:30 a.m. near the Seattle Aquarium’s Ocean Pavilion. Alaskan Way’s southbound lanes will be closed to vehicles from 7–10 a.m. to allow for a safe course.

The 5K ran in three waves:

7:55 a.m. – Wave 1: Timed runners seeking minimal traffic interruption.

Timed runners seeking minimal traffic interruption. 8:20 a.m. – Wave 2: Competitive runners who don’t mind possible ferry delays.

Competitive runners who don’t mind possible ferry delays. 8:40 a.m. – Wave 3: Casual participants who can pause for ferry traffic.

A free Kids Dash for children 12 and under began at 8:05 a.m. At the finish line, all kids will receive a bib and a small prize.

The course runs along Alaskan Way and briefly crosses over the entrance to Colman Dock.

Community Celebration at Pier 62

The race ends at Pier 62, where the Community Celebration begins at 10 a.m. Highlights include:

Post-race stretch with Mother Yoga (10 a.m.)

DJ set by DeeJay Hershe (10:45 a.m.)

Live music from The Pazifics (11:25 a.m.) and Day Soul (12:45 p.m.)

Local food trucks and vendors

Activities for families, including baby changing and nursing stations

The celebration runs until 2:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

