$50M budget shortfall could close public health clinics, other services in King County

SEATTLE — A budget bombshell from King County Executive Dow Constantine predicted drastic hardships next year if the state legislature doesn’t take action.

Constantine released his $511 million mid-biennial budget proposal on Tuesday that modifies the county’s budget that was adopted last fall.

Within that proposal, up to 60 positions are on the chopping block and some serious reductions are in place to help address a $50 million shortfall, but the cuts will only make up about $12.6 million.

He said that without action from the state, more serious cuts will need to be made next year, such as eliminating the majority of the General Fund used for human services, and even closing public health clinics.

The General Fund relies heavily on property taxes, so Constantine says state law needs to change to remove caps on property tax revenue and provide new revenue sources.

The King County Council’s budget and fiscal management committee will review the budget.

A budget covering spending in 2025 is also expected to be introduced next September.

