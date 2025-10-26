$500K warrant issued for Renton man accused of child molestation

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department says it is searching for a man charged with three counts of child molestation.
Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Juvenal Esquivel Cabrera.
A $500,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Cabrera faces charges of first-degree, second-degree and third-degree child molestation.
The Renton Police Department is urging anyone with information about Cabrera’s whereabouts to come forward. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Billingsley via email at lbillingsley@rentonwa.gov.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by visiting P3Tips.com or calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).
