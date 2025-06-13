50,000 expected to attend UW graduation this weekend

SEATTLE — The University of Washington will be holding the school’s 150th commencement on Saturday at Husky Stadium.

Around 50,000 family and friends are expected to attend the ceremony of the more than 7,400 graduates in the class of 2025, UW said in a release.

UW President Ana Mari Cauce will deliver the commencement address as she completes her 10-year run as president before returning as a member of the UW faculty, the release said.

“The University of Washington’s 150th Commencement celebrates more than a milestone — it affirms the power of higher education to change lives. Our 2025 graduating class exemplifies resilience, embraces diverse perspectives, and upholds a proud commitment to excellence,” Cauce said in the release.

UW Tacoma will hold its commencement at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Tacoma Dome, while UW Bothell will hold its ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

For more information on streaming UW graduation ceremonies, visit washington.edu.

