5,000 customers in North Seattle without power

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle City Light says about 5,000 of its customers in the North Seattle area are currently without power.

The outage was reported just after 9 a.m. Saturday.

The cause is currently under investigation.

No word on when it will be restored.

