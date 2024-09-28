5,000 customers in North Seattle without power

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle City Light says about 5,000 of its customers in the North Seattle area are currently without power.

The outage was reported just after 9 a.m. Saturday.

The cause is currently under investigation.

No word on when it will be restored.

Crews are responding to an outage in North Seattle affecting 5,000 customers. The cause is under investigation, and an estimated time of restoration is yet to be determined. Follow along on our outage map at: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH. pic.twitter.com/qKA0A2HGMh — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) September 28, 2024

