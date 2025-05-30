5-year-old killed in Federal Way; father arrested for murder

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man has been arrested and booked for murder after his 5-year-old daughter died following an apparent assault.

Police responded to the Glen Park Apartments on SW Campus Drive around 1 p.m. on May 29 for reports of a 5-year-old in “medical distress.”

When officers arrived, they began first aid efforts to save her life.

During their assessment, they saw signs that the child had recently been assaulted.

Police did not specify the extent of the child’s injuries.

The child was taken to Harborview Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Her father was interviewed by detectives and was taken into custody.

He was booked into King County Jail for murder.

This is a developing story. KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

