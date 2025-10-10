5 suspects arrested in connection with retail theft operation in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Five suspects accused of shoplifting in Westwood Village were arrested during an organized retail theft operation, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Police say they recovered $460 in stolen merchandise during the operation.

The suspects, who range in age from 38 to 65, were all arrested on Wednesday.

The operation was organized by SPD patrol officers, with General Investigations Unit (GIU) detectives stationed inside a retail store that had experienced ongoing theft issues.

Among those arrested, one suspect had both felony and misdemeanor warrants for theft.

Another suspect, who was booked into the South Correctional Entity jail, was found to have an open warrant for a robbery charge.

One of the suspects was identified and released.

All suspects were permanently trespassed from the store.

GIU detectives will continue to handle the investigation.

