5-acre fire near Graham burns multiple buildings

NEAR GRAHAM, Wash. — Around 2:45 p.m. Monday fire crews from Graham Fire and Rescue and Central Pierce Fire and Rescue were called to a 2-alarm fire near 260th Street East and 50th Avenue East in the Elk Plain area near Graham.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was burning structures as well as grass and brush. It was not immediately clear if the fire started as a brush fire or started in one of the structures.

The fire was estimated at 5-6 acres and burned two garages and other outbuildings. There were no injuries.

Around 4:45 p.m. the fire was 100% contained and firefighters were mopping up the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

