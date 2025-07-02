45-year-old man arrested for allegedly throwing firework at Tacoma home

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after video allegedly caught him throwing a firework that exploded on a Tacoma home on June 28.

KIRO 7 talked to the homeowners off-camera who say they’re traumatized and are scared to sleep.

Surveillance video from the home shows a white sedan drive by their house over the weekend when an illegal firework was launched from the window.

“It could have been a lot worse in this situation than what it was,” said Deputy Carly Cappetto, Public Information Officer with Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

With multiple people inside, Cappetto says it’s lucky no one was hurt.

A giant hole was left on the side of the house with pieces of an illegal firework.

The homeowners told KIRO 7 were targeted by someone they knew and called it in.

Deputies say they found the same homemade firework from the explosion inside the suspect’s car.

“He had explained to the deputies that ‘it was just a firework’ and that he didn’t ‘mean any harm on anybody’ and ‘it was supposed to be for fun’ and all this other stuff,” Cappetto explained.

Cappetto stresses that illegal fireworks are extremely dangerous and can result in jail time.

“These fireworks are not games and people don’t take them seriously,” she added, “You’re gonna have major criminal consequences against that. You’ll be facing assault charges or negligent charges.”

Deputies arrested a 45-year-old suspect. A 15-year-old was in the car at the time it happened but deputies say they’re not facing charges at this time.

