4.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Orcas Island

ORCAS ISLAND, Wash. — A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Orcas Island early Monday morning, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN).
The quake happened around 5:02 a.m. with its epicenter off Deer Beach, according to PNSN.
It was felt strongly on Orcas Island, with one KIRO 7 viewer reporting that the large boom sounded like a tree had fallen on their home.
Two other KIRO 7 viewers wrote in to say they had felt it in Snohomish and Mill Creek.
It’s unclear at this time if there was any damage.
As of this writing at 5:27 a.m., there is no tsunami warning.
If you felt the quake, you can report it here.
This is a developing story.
KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.
©2025 Cox Media Group