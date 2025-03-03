4.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Orcas Island

ORCAS ISLAND, Wash. — A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Orcas Island early Monday morning, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN).

The quake happened around 5:02 a.m. with its epicenter off Deer Beach, according to PNSN.

It was felt strongly on Orcas Island, with one KIRO 7 viewer reporting that the large boom sounded like a tree had fallen on their home.

Two other KIRO 7 viewers wrote in to say they had felt it in Snohomish and Mill Creek.

It’s unclear at this time if there was any damage.

As of this writing at 5:27 a.m., there is no tsunami warning.

If you felt the quake, you can report it here.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.













