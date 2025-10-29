4 suspects arrested after open drug use in Downtown Kent park

KENT, Wash. — Four people were arrested after a large group of people was seen using drugs in a park in Downtown Kent.

The Kent Police Department says that they arrived after getting calls about drug use at the park on Tuesday.

This particular park is known for drug calls and issues with drug use.

15 people were seen visibly using drugs by police.

Officers stopped the group and told them to stay put.

One of the suspects began walking away.

As police began chasing the 28-year-old man, he was seen stuffing something into his back before running toward a bush.

He was eventually arrested by officers who had been called as backup.

Police arrested him for drug possession of methamphetamine and obstruction.

One of the suspects arrested gave a fake name for someone who is said to look like him.

He was arrested on a SODA violation, drug possession, and warrants

Two other suspects, a 30-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, were also arrested on a SODA violation and drug possession.

The 30-year-old man was also arrested for multiple warrants in Kent.

All suspects were booked in the City of Kent Corrections Facility.

