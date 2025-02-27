4 fatal crashes in less than 48 hours in Snohomish County

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says they have investigated 4 fatal crashes in Snohomish County in less than 48 hours.

“In fact, less than 48 hours…like that is a lot,” Trooper Kelsey Harding said.

The tragic series of events started Monday morning on Highway 92 where WSP says there was a fatal collision involving a pedestrian near Crooked Mile Road to 84th Street. Later in the morning, a 34-year-old man crashed into a tree off NB I-5 in Marysville between the 88th Street and 116th Street exits. Troopers say he later died at the hospital.

WSP says they were on the scene of two fatal head-on collisions Tuesday. The first accident happening on SR 530 near 251st Place NE in Arlington where a 20-year-old lost their life. The second fatal head-on collision taking place on SR 9 and 132 Street.

“To have four in that short amount of time is just very….It’s disheartening you know because it is sad to deal with a fatal and have to tell a family their loved one is not coming home,” Harding said.

KIRO7 went to Arlington and spoke with people along SR 530. Bob Rottinghaus says he and his family heard the crash. He says they saw a huge response from first responders and debris from the wreck everywhere.

“It just looked…..the whole cab in front of the car…or pickup…was pretty much obliterated,” Rottinghaus said.

He says his heart truly breaks for the 20-year-old’s family.

“Our hearts are just bleeding for the families of the person who died,” Rottinghaus said. “And I just can’t for the life of me…..hardly deal with the emotions that I feel with that sudden loss of life,’ he continued.

WSP says they are still investigating the cause of each individual crash. Trooper Harding says it’s important for all drivers to keep their heads on a swivel and pay attention to everything around them.

“We also need drivers to stay off their cell phones. Driver distraction-free, wear your seatbelt, provide the amount of following distance required for the weather conditions and not drive impaired,” Harding said.





