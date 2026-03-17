$3.8 million Gig Harbor mansion for sale features 3-story glass elevator, putting green

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A multi-million-dollar mansion is up for sale in Gig Harbor, featuring a three-story glass elevator and a private outdoor putting green.

The 4,669 square-foot home is currently listed for $3,775,000 and is located at 5809 Reid Drive N.W., according to Infinity Real Estate.

The property sits within an exclusive gated community on Reid Drive, offering privacy and proximity to downtown Gig Harbor.

Built in 2019, the home was designed by Hoppet Design & Construction, which crafted a “fortress of modern design with a soul of silk.”

Gig Harbor home includes wrap-around patio, outdoor fireplace, private putting green

The home features authentic Phillip Jeffries wallcoverings throughout its interior, pairing silk and sisal textures, bamboo, rice paper with zebra grass, and Chanel-inspired fabric.

“A masterclass in softness, custom floor-to-ceiling draperies cascade throughout, tempering the acoustics and standing in stunning contrast to the home’s industrial bones,” Infinity Real Estate stated.

Described as the home’s “transparent spine,” the three-story glass elevator serves as a centerpiece within the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home, seamlessly linking each intimate space to another.

On the exterior, an expansive wrap-around patio captures stunning views of the Puget Sound, capped off with an outdoor fireplace perfect for enjoying year-round.

“While the exterior creates a striking silhouette with Hoppet’s signature steel and hard lines, the interior has been reimagined into a tactile sanctuary. It is a home that must be felt to be understood,” Infinity Real Estate stated.

Topping off the luxurious 0.29-acre Gig Harbor estate is a 1,100-square-foot, three-car garage and a private outdoor putting green.

“Every surface is curated for tranquility, from the leathered quartzite kitchen slabs to the primary suite’s solid travertine soaking tub,” Infinity Real Estate stated. “This is not just a modern marvel — it is a place to exhale.”

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