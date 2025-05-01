36 former detainees sue King County, alleging decades of sexual abuse at juvenile detentions

WASHINGTON — A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of 36 former juvenile detention detainees, alleging that King County officials and employees "perpetrated or enabled decades of systemic sexual abuse at those facilities.

The suit, filed in King County Superior Court, details allegations of misconduct and abuse going all the way back to the late 1960s.

The plaintiffs – men and women who were minors when detained, some as young as 11 years old – describe being allegedly assaulted by correctional officers, probation officers, healthcare staff, and even a sitting Superior Court judge.

In the suit, many allege they were subjected to rape, molestation, forced sexual acts, grooming and threats of retaliation – often isolated and under the watch of county staff who failed to intervene, according to Bergman Oslund Udo Little (BOUL), the PNW law firm representing the individuals.

The complaint also claims that the county “fostered a culture of abuse and impunity, ignoring red flags, failing to train or adequately supervise staff, allowing for blind spots in surveillance, and refusing to implement safeguards

Those who are a part of the lawsuit are seeking damages for physical, emotional and psychological trauma.

“This case is about accountability,” said Ruby Aliment, BOUL attorney representing the plaintiffs. “King County silenced our clients through threats and shame to hide the alarming rates of sexual abuse in its detention facilities. By exposing the truth and demanding justice, we hope to ensure this never happens again.”

In a statement to KIRO 7, a spokesperson for the King County Executive Office said:

“We will be thoroughly investigating each claim. We are committed to the safety and well-being of all youth in our juvenile detention facility. We will continue to uphold robust standards that have been put in place over the course of many years to protect young people in our care from harm.”

This case follows two previous lawsuits filed against multiple juvenile detention facilities throughout Washington state on behalf of 364 survivors in 2024.

That suit accused more than 100 state employees, including guards, counselors, medical staff, and even the head of security at some facilities, of participating in or facilitating the abuse.

The facilities involved in the lawsuit span across Washington, including well-known juvenile institutions such as Green Hill School, Echo Glen Children’s Center, and several other state-run juvenile detention facilities.

