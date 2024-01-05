Local

3.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Mount St. Helens

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Earthquake

By KIRO 7 News Staff

MOUNT SAINT HELENS NATIONAL PARK — The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake near Mount Saint Helens Thursday night.

Officials say the earthquake started around 7:48 p.m. and follows another recent 3.0 magnitude quake that happened on Jan. 2.

Facebook user Nathan Coody commented on the post saying that he felt it in Olympia.

Post

If you also felt the ground shake, report it here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/uw61978896/tellus

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read