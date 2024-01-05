3.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Mount St. Helens

MOUNT SAINT HELENS NATIONAL PARK — The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake near Mount Saint Helens Thursday night.
Officials say the earthquake started around 7:48 p.m. and follows another recent 3.0 magnitude quake that happened on Jan. 2.
Facebook user Nathan Coody commented on the post saying that he felt it in Olympia.
If you also felt the ground shake, report it here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/uw61978896/tellus
NEW: Mag:3.2 9.4 km W from Mt St Helens, WA Depth:10km 2024/01/04 19:48 PST Version:3— PNSN (@PNSN1) January 5, 2024
More info: https://t.co/efFRUFuhlz
Did You Feel It? report here: https://t.co/pFsCSz5Bvb pic.twitter.com/DIM9se9P4n
©2024 Cox Media Group