3.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Mount St. Helens

MOUNT SAINT HELENS NATIONAL PARK — The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake near Mount Saint Helens Thursday night.

Officials say the earthquake started around 7:48 p.m. and follows another recent 3.0 magnitude quake that happened on Jan. 2.

Facebook user Nathan Coody commented on the post saying that he felt it in Olympia.

If you also felt the ground shake, report it here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/uw61978896/tellus

NEW: Mag:3.2 9.4 km W from Mt St Helens, WA Depth:10km 2024/01/04 19:48 PST Version:3

More info: https://t.co/efFRUFuhlz

Did You Feel It? report here: https://t.co/pFsCSz5Bvb pic.twitter.com/DIM9se9P4n — PNSN (@PNSN1) January 5, 2024

