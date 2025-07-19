3,000 gallons of gas and diesel estimated to have spilled into Indian Creek

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Ecology estimates over 3,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel were released into the creek.

Crews removed the truck from the creek at around 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, but still advise residents in the area to monitor any symptoms of headaches or dizziness, as the gas may have entered the water supply.

Water usage restrictions are still in place, which include drinking, cooking, and basic hygiene in the area.

The Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe will be monitoring environmental impacts as the Washington Department of Health plans to analyze water samples.

Governor Bob Ferguson will be visiting the site in Clallam County at noon on Sunday.

The Department of Ecology says the tanker truck’s capacity was 6,000 gallons of diesel and 4,000 gallons of gasoline.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the tanker to crash.

