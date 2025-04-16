3.0 magnitude earthquake hits near Okanogan

OKANOGAN, Wash. — Did you feel it? The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) says a 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit near Okanogan Wednesday morning.

The epicenter was recorded about 27 miles northeast of the city and about 123 miles northwest of Spokane.

According to the PNSN regional ShakeMap, people reported feeling the shaking from Oroville to Omak.

Earthquakes in Washington

According to the Department of Natural Resources, earthquakes happen nearly every day in Washington—but most are too small for anyone to feel them.

Washington has dozens of active faults and fault zones. DNR says the larger faults typically make larger earthquakes. The largest active fault that impacts Washington is the Cascadia subduction zone. A subduction zone occurs when an oceanic plate moves beneath a continental plate.

To see active faults in Washington, click here.

DNR says most of the populated areas of Washington have a 40% to 80% chance of having an earthquake in the next 50 years.

Are you prepared?

DNR says it’s important to always be prepared in case an earthquake hits. Water, electricity, phones and natural gas may not work, so what should you do?

Have enough food and water to survive for three days

Create an emergency response plan for you, your family, and pets

Know what other hazards you might face, such as the potential for landslides

Participate in yearly earthquake drills

During an earthquake – what do I do?

Drop to your hands and knees, cover your head and neck to protect yourself from falling debris, and hold on to any sturdy shelter until the shaking stops.

Avoid glass doors and windows and anything that could fall on you.

Do not get in a doorway or use elevators.

Stay inside until the shaking stops. If you’re outside, move away from buildings and utility wires.

If you’re in a moving vehicle, avoid stopping under buildings, overpasses, and trees and proceed slowly until the shaking has stopped.

The shaking stopped. Now what?

Be prepared for aftershocks

Exit the building once the shaking stops, if deemed safe

Head to higher ground if you’re near a large body of water

Check yourself and others for injuries

Identify and avoid any hazards (downed power lines, gas leaks, etc.)

Be mindful of pets – they may be nervous

Listen for any instructions from officials

