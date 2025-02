HYAK, Wash. — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit near Hyak Tuesday morning in the Snoqualmie National Forest.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says it happened just before 10:00 a.m.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), 20 people have reported feeling the quake.

If you felt the shaking, you can report it by clicking here.

Seismologists say the quake hit at a depth of about five and a half miles.

No injuries or damage have been reported.





