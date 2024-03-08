3 WSDOT workers hit in Federal Way by driver who fell asleep behind wheel

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is pleading with drivers to slow down when going through a work zone.

On Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m., three WSDOT workers were struck on southbound I-5 near State Route 18 in Federal Way.

“A vehicle came through their work zone and struck two of our WSDOT vehicles and three of our workers went to the hospital. They were evaluated and released,” said WSDOT spokesperson Aisha Dayal.

WSDOT posted photos of the crash on X. The front end of the car was left completely mangled.

This happens too often: 3 crew working along I-5 in Federal Way went to the hospital after a driver crashed thru the workzone yesterday.



A few weeks ago, 6 colleagues in @wsdot_sw were sent to the hospital. Dads. Moms. Husbands. Wives. Colleagues. Not nameless, faceless people. pic.twitter.com/IR537FmEUw — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 7, 2024

Washington State Patrol says the driver fell asleep behind the wheel. They were cited for negligent driving in the second degree. WSP also says the driver had a suspended license and no insurance.

“We want people to know these aren’t just workers that are there on the road; they are our friends, our colleagues, people that live in your community,” said Dayal.

WSDOT says unfortunately, there’s way too many work zone crashes. Just a few weeks ago, six workers were also hit in Southwest Washington.

“Washington averages 478 roadway work zone injuries each year, and we want the public to know that most of these things are avoidable, these happen way too often,” said Dayal.

(Scroll down to continue reading)

WSDOT work zone safety facts (WSDOT)

In 2022, there were six fatal work zone crashes.

Officials say the top three causes for work zone crashes are following too closely, speeding, and distracted driving.

With summer on the horizon, drivers need to be more careful than ever, because that is when most highway construction happens.

“Gearing up for the summer, we’re just going to have a lot of construction projects happening, and we just really want the public to be aware of those work zones,” said Dayal.













©2024 Cox Media Group