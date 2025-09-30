3 teens rob Spanaway gas station with disguised BB gun; steal alcohol

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three teens who allegedly stole alcohol at gunpoint from a gas station.

On Sept. 28, around 6 p.m., deputies responded to a Shell gas station on Mountain Highway E in Spanaway for reports of an armed robbery.

The employee said three people came into the gas station with ski masks and began stealing alcohol and pointing a gun at the clerk.

They ran off, and several people called 911 with information that led deputies to the gun that was used in the crime, which was tossed in the gravel nearby.

Deputies later determined that it was actually a BB gun with the orange tip removed.

The teen boys were arrested at an apartment. Two 14-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy were booked into Remann Hall for first-degree robbery.

