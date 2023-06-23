3 teens hurt, driver flees after rollover crash into pole in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Three teenage passengers were hurt when the car they were in crashed into a utility pole early Friday.

According to Tacoma Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow, at around 2:30 a.m., a car was heading east on South 56th Street when it hit a pole, rolled over, and came to rest on its roof in a parking lot near South Warner Street.

The driver fled.

Two 18-year-olds and a 15-year-old were hurt. The older teens are OK but the 15-year-old has serious injuries.

Power lines are hanging down at Warner Street. South 56th is closed between Birmingham and Puget Sound streets.

Police are looking for the driver.

It is not yet known if the car that crashed — a Toyota Camry — was stolen.

