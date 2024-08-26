3 shot, 1 killed in Lakewood shooting on Sunday

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday Lakewood police were called to shots fired near 82nd Street South and 33rd Avenue South.

Witnesses say that there was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles.

On scene police found three people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The other vehicle had apparently fled the scene.

All three shooting victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims a Hispanic man in his 30s, passed away at the hospital. The two other victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still trying to identify the other vehicle involved and are still investigating what led up to the shooting. Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

©2024 Cox Media Group