3 men sought after allegedly robbing Poulsbo grocery store, claiming to be armed

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Three suspects are sought for questioning by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) after they allegedly claimed to be armed with a gun during a robbery of a Poulsbo business.

On March 9, at approximately 11:20 p.m., the three suspects walked in through the front entrance of the Hilltop Grocery, KCSO announced.

Got Info?

Email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov

Reference Case Number: K26-001808 pic.twitter.com/m8DQWYwg72 — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) March 16, 2026

The three men walked around inside the store for a short while before leaving the store altogether. Soon after, two of the suspects reentered the business.

One of the suspects reached around the counter to grab electronic cigarettes, while the other allegedly yelled, “I’ve got a gun.”

The other suspect was believed to have stolen alcohol from the cooler and eventually ran out of the store.

If anyone can identify either of the three individuals involved, KCSO urges any information to be sent to KCSOTips@kitsap.gov.

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