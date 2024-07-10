3 major fires erupt overnight in Seattle, 2 fatal

SEATTLE — Two people died in separate fires in the city of Seattle overnight.

The fires were two of three major fires that broke out overnight, according to Seattle Fire.

The first fire started at around 2 a.m. at an apartment building on Vine Street in the Belltown neighborhood. In that fire, one person was killed, six others were hurt and 50 people were evaluated.

A second person died in a house fire that started in South Seattle near the Beacon Hill neighborhood, according to Seattle Fire officials.

Crews were called to the home in the 4500 block of 12th Avenue South at 4:40 a.m. The fire started on the upper floor of the house.

One person was rescued from the house, but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The third major fire was reported by Seattle Fire at 5:14 a.m.

It occurred in the 7000 block of 12th Avenue Northwest in the Whittier Heights neighborhood.

Firefighters searched the home and found no one inside.





