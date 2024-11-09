3 killed, 2 injured after deadly crash in Everett early Saturday morning

EVERETT, Wash. — Three people were killed and two others were injured as the result of a deadly crash in Everett early Saturday morning.

According to a post on X from the Everett Fire Department Saturday morning, at about 12:45 a.m., firefighters and paramedics with the department responded to a crash involving multiple pedestrians in the 11700 block of Airport Road. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found that five people were struck in total, three of whom were killed and two others injured.

There were two women in their 20s who were taken to a local hospital as a result of the crash, one of whom had a hurt back and legs.

Detectives with the Everett Police Department responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

There was no further information regarding the three victims who died. Their names and ages have not been released as of Saturday morning around 9 a.m.

The circumstances that led up to the deadly crash were not immediately disclosed.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

