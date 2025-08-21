3 Department of Corrections K9s now certified to find fentanyl

WASHINGTON — The Department of Corrections (DOC) is set to deploy its latest graduating class to the frontlines in the “fight against fentanyl” in the state’s prisons, jails and communities.

Three K9s and their handlers graduated after several months of intense training to become certified to find fentanyl.

“Drug dogs have long been trained to find cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, but the fentanyl crisis has created an urgent need for K9s who can detect the deadly drug,” the Department of Corrections wrote.

Following this graduation, 14 dogs will be officially certified on fentanyl.

This recent class features German Shepherd “Kato,” Pointer “Jager,” and Golden mix “Rex.”

Kato will be going to the Chelan County Jail and the other two are staying with the DOC.

