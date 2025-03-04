3 dead in 3 different crashes over the past 24 hours

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

There have been three people killed in three separate crashes on Western Washington roads over the past 24 hours.

One happened Tuesday morning in unincorporated Pierce County. The sheriff’s department said that a car passing a school bus caused a crash that left one person dead.

The accident happened at 122nd Ave. E and 170th St. E. The road was closed for several hours.

Other people involved were taken to area hospitals. The investigation is continuing.

A second crash on Tuesday left another dead, closing SR 2

Also Tuesday morning, State Road 2 in Snohomish was closed for several hours. The crash happened at 88th St SE. One person died.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) told KIRO Newsradio Senior Traffic Reporter Chris Sullivan, the accident involved two vehicles, one was a semi. A pedestrian was walking in the westbound lane when he was hit by one vehicle and then hit by the semi. Both drivers remained on the scene.

Parkland crash kills Spanaway man

Finally, a 28-year-old was killed when hit by a car in Parkland. The Spanaway man was crossing Pacific Avenue S at 126th Street S around 7 p.m. on Monday.

According to the WSP, the vehicle spun out and ended up in the opposite lane and the driver drove off for a bit.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. It does not appear that there are any crosswalks in that immediate area.









