3-day-old coyote pup found on trail, now being treated by wildlife rehab team

The Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has taken in a coyote pup, which they estimate was about three days old when it was found, the organization posted on Facebook.

A hiker found the male pup alone on a trail without its mother and it was brought to the PAWS rehab center, the post said.

The pup was uninjured but hypothermic and weighed about half a pound.

The organization says he has started to eat well and is beginning to gain weight.

