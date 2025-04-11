3 charged, including teen, for yelling slurs outside Seattle LGBTQ nightclub

SEATTLE — Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been charged for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs out a car window and shooting water beads at bystanders outside a Seattle LGBTQ nightclub.

Witnesses told officers that a modified dark blue or black Lexus sedan with several people inside repeatedly circled the bar Pony on East Madison Street, yelling anti-gay slurs at customers.

At one point, one person involved allegedly yelled, “we hate f******,” according to court documents.

They also shot the water beads out of a toy gun at people. One person was hit but they did not have any marks or bruises.

The suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Justin Mayor, 24-year-old Jessica Clark, and a 17-year-old. The two adults expressed remorse for their actions and they told investigators that they wouldn’t do it again, according to court documents.

All have been charged with a hate crime.

































