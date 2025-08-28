29-year-old Renton man arrested in connection with invasion, robbery of Macklemore’s home

Seattle police say a 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion robbery at a Capitol Hill residence earlier this summer.

According to investigators, the break-in happened around 12:45 a.m., when the two men entered Macklemore’s home through an unlocked door.

A 22-year-old woman, working as a nanny for the family, was attacked with bear spray as the suspects forced their way inside.

The intruders ransacked the home and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of items.

Among the stolen property was a highly recognizable Seattle Sounders ring inscribed with the owner’s name.

The nanny, the only person injured during the incident, managed to escape to a neighbor’s home and call 911.

Police said the homeowner was not present at the time.

Seattle police detectives partnered with the King County Sheriff’s Office and Renton Police Department as part of a broader investigation into a series of high-profile burglaries targeting sports figures and celebrities in the region.

Many of those cases have led to arrests and charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 21, the King County Valley SWAT Team served a search warrant at the suspect’s home in Renton.

The man was arrested on a separate robbery warrant connected to a Seattle case.

Detectives said they expect to forward charges for the Capitol Hill home invasion to prosecutors in the coming days.

The investigation also led detectives to a South Seattle jewelry store.

On Aug. 27, police served a warrant at the shop and recovered numerous stolen items, including property linked to the Capitol Hill burglary as well as other recent break-ins at local celebrity homes.

Seattle police are asking anyone who recognizes their property in photographs of the recovered items to contact the SPD Robbery Unit at 206-684-5535.

Proof of ownership will be required.

©2025 Cox Media Group