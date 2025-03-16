28th Annual Daffodil Day coming to Pike Place Market on March 20th

SEATTLE — As spring gets closer and closer, Pike Place Market prepares for its 28th Annual Daffodil Day.

This year’s event will be on Thursday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors who stop by the Clock & Sign will receive a free bundle of fresh daffodils and gain some insight into how local farmers grow them.

According to pikeplacemarket.org, All flowers that are sold at Pike Place Market are grown within 100 miles of Seattle from family farms that have a history with the Market.

This helps support local farmers including Blong’s Gardens, Nguyen Family Farm and Lor Garden.

Arrive early because although the event ends at 4 p.m. there may not be any flowers left.

