2.6M earthquake rattles near Sequim

Did you feel it? An earthquake hit near Sequim area Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it was a 2.6 magnitude quake in River Road.

It hit just at about 12:35 p.m. and was about 40.5 kilometers in depth.

Only one person has reported feeling it so far, according to USGS.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

Earthquakes occur nearly every day in Washington. Most are too small to be felt or cause damage.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Washington has the second-highest risk in the U.S. of these large and damaging earthquakes because of its geologic setting.

