$2.6K Diamond Club seat tops wild Mariners playoff ticket market

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Playoff tickets for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) with the Seattle Mariners v. the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night are moving fast.

A particular seat listed for sale in the Trident Deck was priced at more than $17,000, but appears to have sold.

As with all sporting events, seats are available at an extremely wide variety of prices depending on how close each seat is to the action.

The search for a quality, low-priced ticket ends here, as a comprehensive guide to Mariners playoff tickets is provided below.

Where is the best place to purchase a Mariners ticket?

After-market ticket sellers have led the charge in providing tickets following the Mariners’ initial sale on Ticketmaster, which sold out within minutes on Sept. 25.

Tickets to the game are subject to change, as most ticketing apps utilize “Smart Pricing,” which automatically adjusts ticket prices based on demand, supply, and various other factors.

Purchasing tickets on GameTime

The cheapest single-ticket price on GameTime can be purchased for as low as $229, seated in the 300-level of the stadium along the 3rd baseline.

Those looking to purchase a set of four tickets can secure a group of seats in the 300-level for as low as $218 per ticket.

The most expensive seat in the house on Wednesday night can be found in the Terrace Club, to the left of home plate, with a single ticket costing more than $6,800.

Best seats on SeatGeek

The most affordable ticket on SeatGeek is listed for $227 in the 100-level in the center field bleachers. SeatGeek deemed this offer an “amazing” value, rating it 10/10.

Additionally, a set of four tickets in the 300-level along the first baseline can be purchased for $213 per seat.

The most expensive seat on SeatGeek to see the Mariners on Wednesday is in the Diamond Club, with a single ticket fetching more than $6,053.

Playoff tickets provided by StubHub

StubHub is seemingly the worst ticket seller of the three, with the cheapest single ticket offered priced at $234, seated in the 300-level in right field. StubHub labeled this seat as a 7.3/10, “Great” deal.

A group of four tickets to the game on StubHub is listed for $254 in the 300-level of right field.

Unlike GameTime and SeatGeek, the most expensive ticket available on StubHub is in the 300-level in the Trident Deck, priced at more than $2,500.

Weighing out the options

As for grabbing a seat to watch Wednesday night’s game alone, SeatGeek provides the cheapest price of the three, just above $200.

For a group of four, SeatGeek continued to be the best option among the three ticketing applications for fans looking to save on bulk purchases.

Fans who wish to splurge on a night out in T-Mobile Park can find the cheapest, high-quality seat in the Diamond Club on StubHub.

All ticket prices are subject to change. Price information is up to date as of 1 p.m. Oct. 15.

Parking around T-Mobile Park

Parking lots near the stadium have reached prices as high as $100 per space; however, one SODO business is providing a cheap deal with shuttle service to the stadium included, according to KIRO 7.

The Shop Club Seattle will allow members to park for free, and non-members can park for $40 with a shuttle ride for each passenger in your vehicle.

“$40 gets you parking in the lot, gets you a shuttle ride for everyone in your car. The bigger your car, the more money you save,” said Matthew Lysen, front desk manager for The Shop Club Seattle.

Street parking near The Shop Club Seattle also gives fans the opportunity to purchase a $10 one-way shuttle ride to T-Mobile Park.

Other Sound Transit transportation options are available as well, including the Link Light Rail, King County Metro buses, and Sounder Game Train.

The Mariners take on the Blue Jays today at T-Mobile Park, with the first pitch of Game 3 slated for 5:08 p.m. Tune in to Seattle Sports 710 for pre-game and live coverage.

